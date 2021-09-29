Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
HIP-HOP (AND OTHER THINGS) is about, as it were, rap, but also some other things. It's a smart, fun, funny, insightful book that spends the entirety of its time celebrating what has become the most dominant form of music these past two and a half decades. Tupac is in there. Jay Z is in there. Missy Elliott is in there. Drake is in there. Pretty much all of the big names are in there, as are a bunch of the smaller names, too.
There's art from acclaimed illustrator Arturo Torres, there are infographics and footnotes; there's all kinds of stuff in there. Some of the chapters are serious, and some of the chapters are silly, and some of the chapters are a combination of both things. All of them, though, are treated with the care and respect that they deserve.
HIP-HOP (AND OTHER THINGS) is the third book in the (And Other Things) series. The first two—Basketball (And Other Things) and Movies (And Other Things)—were both #1 New York Times bestsellers.
Shea Serrano‘smost recent book, Movies (And Other Things), was, among other things, a #1 New York Times bestseller. His previous book, Basketball (And Other Things) was selected by President Barack Obama as one of his favorite reads of the year. His book before that, The Rap Year Book, was also a New York Times bestseller, and was turned into a documentary that aired on AMC. Currently, he is a staff writer for The Ringer where he hosts The Connect podcast (among other things).
